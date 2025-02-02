Previous
Big Flakes by tina_mac
Photo 4143

Big Flakes

Our first snow came kind of late this year and it didn't stick, but is sure was pretty. She got to enjoy it a bit before we had to hustle off for back to back basketball games. They were tough and we ended up at a team builder lunch afterward.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
