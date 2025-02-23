Previous
Last League "Game" of the Season by tina_mac
Last League "Game" of the Season

Game is in quotes because it ended up just being a scrimmage...the other team had to forfeit since they didn't have enough players. A little disappointing, but glad they still got to play.
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
