Previous
The Oscars by tina_mac
Photo 4168

The Oscars

Yup, still on crutches. Not much else to do lately but assume my position on the couch. Even sitting at my computer is terribly uncomfortable. At least the Oscars were on tonight...
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
1141% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact