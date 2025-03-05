Previous
Blooming by tina_mac
Blooming

It wasn't easy, but I ventured out in the backyard today since I saw the daffodils were blooming...I couldn't resist.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
