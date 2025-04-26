Previous
347A4233 by tina_mac
Photo 4226

347A4233

I've just started taking short walks with my family and it has been so nice...it's going to be a long process and awhile until I'm not limping, but it has been good.
26th April 2025

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
1157% complete

