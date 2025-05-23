Previous
Sweet Girl by tina_mac
Sweet Girl

The kids were off school early today for the long weekend and they helped me take her for a walk. She has been enjoying her bed lately...when she was younger, she only used dog beds as chew toys.
Lisa V.
Beautiful portrait of this sweet girl. She looks so content.
May 24th, 2025  
