So Many Sea Stars by tina_mac
Photo 4259

So Many Sea Stars

I went on a coffee/low tide photo walk with some friends and we had such a great time. The weather was gorgeous and the tide was really low, so we saw a lot. I saw my first wild baby octopus, which was so cool!
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
