Reykjavík
Reykjavík

After a long travel, spanning two different days, I made it to Reykjavík, Iceland to meet up with 15 strangers for a women's trip. The first day was spent mostly in the airport, but we did get to walk around town a bit, shop, and have dinner.
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
amyK ace
Interesting scene
July 20th, 2025  
