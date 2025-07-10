Previous
Next
Landmannalaugar by tina_mac
Photo 4302

Landmannalaugar

The hike that nearly broke me...
This is a famous hike in Iceland, that is about as exciting to get there as it is to hike it. With a two hour drive in a bus equipped for off-roading and traversing rivers, it was quite the ride. Climbing this mountain with a fractured tibia was the next adventure. But the coming down...I wasn't sure I would survive. But I did. And I had a team of ladies cheering for me when I accomplished it. A soak in hot springs at the end...now that was something I could get behind.
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
1182% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact