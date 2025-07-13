Previous
Kayaking Jökulsárlón

This was "ice day" in Iceland. We hiked a glacier, which was the second time this trip challenged me close to my limits. Then visited Diamond Beach, which was beautiful, and ended the day kayaking at Jökulsárlón Lagoon.
