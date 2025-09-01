Previous
Last Day of Summer Break by tina_mac
Photo 4342

Last Day of Summer Break

The eleventh year of doing our annual "last day of summer break" self-portrait...wow!
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
