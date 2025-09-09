Coffee Date

Previous
by tina_mac
I got to catch up with a friend, drinking coffee by a fire. It was a nice morning.

Last day of my 13th 365 Project! On to #14
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
April ace
Lovely setting. Congrats on finishing #13. I'm glad you are staying. We started almost the same time ... I started August 1, 2012, so my daughter, who was leaving for college, could have a photo from home every day. It was a gift for her that became a gift to me as well. And, like, you, I'm on to #14.
September 10th, 2025  
