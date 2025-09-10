Sign up
Photo 4351
Photo #1, Year 14
This is the first year that I am worried I won't complete the project...not because I am afraid I will quit, but I have some health issues that may keep me away. Hoping I can still make it work.
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
