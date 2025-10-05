Previous
At the Corn Maze by tina_mac
At the Corn Maze

I took my daughter and a couple of her friends to a local corn maze. They had a great time, and made it through the maze after the second try. I took my time strolling around and drinking some cider.
Tina Mac

