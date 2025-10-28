Previous
Last Game of Middle School Basketball by tina_mac
Photo 4404

Last Game of Middle School Basketball

They did so great at their district game, earning 3rd place in the district. The 8th graders were honored at the end of the game and it was such a sweet moment. Middle school ball went way too fast!
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
1206% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact