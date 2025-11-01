Previous
First Game and a Good Win by tina_mac
First Game and a Good Win

First day of her first tournament of 8th grade select basketball. All team mates played so well...it's great to be back!
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
