Fallen Leaves, Reflections, and Shadows by tina_mac
Photo 4418

Fallen Leaves, Reflections, and Shadows

I went to a photography expo, put on by a local camera shop. In between classes, I grabbed a coffee and took a walk around a nearby park. It was such a great day, taking some time for myself.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
