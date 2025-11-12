Previous
The Star of the Night by tina_mac
The Star of the Night

Aurora was out, but the clouds made it impossible to see tonight. I guess this lit up Japanese maple on our rainy walk tonight will have to do.
12th November 2025

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
