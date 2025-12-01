Previous
Crows Framing The Space Needle by tina_mac
Crows Framing The Space Needle

I haven't done an image of my view of The Space Needle in awhile, and today seemed perfect. It was sunny all day, then the rain came in to my city, but Seattle was having a sunset. The crows were an added bonus.
Tina Mac

@tina_mac
Photo Details

