Photo 4437
Crows Framing The Space Needle
I haven't done an image of my view of The Space Needle in awhile, and today seemed perfect. It was sunny all day, then the rain came in to my city, but Seattle was having a sunset. The crows were an added bonus.
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
