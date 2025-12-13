Previous
Shopping Day and Two Santas
Shopping Day and Two Santas

After visiting Santa (a live one), we also visited the statue Santa after doing some shopping. The shopping lasted into the evening with another trip after dinner out.
13th December 2025

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
