The Sun by tina_mac
The Sun

Took a walk today and the sunshine was so lovely, even if it was freezing. I needed the fresh air and finally (hopefully) seeing the other side of my cold.
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
