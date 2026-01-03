Previous
Museum Day by tina_mac
Museum Day

I didn't realize how many aviation museums we have here! We visited one we haven't yet, about the future of aviation...it was pretty interesting.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
