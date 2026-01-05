Previous
New Year's Tree and Window Reflection by tina_mac
Photo 4471

New Year's Tree and Window Reflection

Yes, our tree is still up, but it is now a New Year's tree. All the Christmas decorations are down, but we decorated our tree for the new year during our NYE party, and it is just too cute to take down.
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
