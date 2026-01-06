Previous
Waiting Room Vibe by tina_mac
Photo 4473

Waiting Room Vibe

My view for most of the day. My husband had minor surgery, which means a lot of waiting. He is doing well.
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
1225% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact