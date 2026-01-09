Previous
New Driver by tina_mac
Photo 4480

New Driver

He has completed his driver's ed course and is now in the practice phase. He has been driving to school every day. I will tell you, teaching a teen to drive is not for the faint of heart!
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
1227% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact