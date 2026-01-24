Previous
Making Candy
Making Candy

She got a gummy making kit for Christmas. We kept our hands and minds busy making things today...she made candy, I made banana bread, and her brother made hot sauce.
24th January 2026

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
