Previous
Tiki by tina_mac
Photo 4496

Tiki

My daughter made this amazing tiki in ceramics class and I am so fortunate that she has let me use it as a utensil holder in the kitchen...it fits perfectly there and I love it.
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
1231% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact