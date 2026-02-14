Previous
Downtime by tina_mac
Photo 4517

Downtime

It was a rough day of basketball and frustration made it an afternoon of downtime and reflection. And then the team re-grouped and dominated an escape room. So proud of them all.
14th February 2026 14th Feb 26

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
