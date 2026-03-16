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Distraction by tina_mac
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Distraction

I often get distracted by pretty light while I'm cooking dinner. I came back inside to timers buzzing...luckily, nothing was burnt!
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
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