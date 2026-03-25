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A Lovely Place to Sit by tina_mac
Photo 4553

A Lovely Place to Sit

I went on a coffee/photo walk with some friends. It was short but sweet, and such a beautiful spring day.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
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