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Playoffs by tina_mac
Photo 4570

Playoffs

I played around with in-camera double exposures at my husband's hockey game. They got to play on the Kraken's practice rink for this game, which is always fun. It was playoffs, and they won! So they move on.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
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