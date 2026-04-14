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Last Driver's Ed Drive by tina_mac
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Last Driver's Ed Drive

He did great, I hear...and even ironically had a friend in the observation seat!
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
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