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The Game by tina_mac
Photo 4638

The Game

This game was incredible. They started with just four players, and ended with only five. It was a heartbreaking loss in DOUBLE overtime...with no subs. She played the best game of her life and every one of them worked so very hard.
20th June 2026 20th Jun 26

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
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