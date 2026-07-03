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Celebrating the 4th on the 3rd by tina_mac
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Celebrating the 4th on the 3rd

Both kids have plans with friends on the 4th, so we had our family celebration early with grilling out, a fire, and s'mores
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
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