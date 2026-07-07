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On the Trails by tina_mac
Photo 4648

On the Trails

He wanted to look for snakes and I wanted some fresh air, so we took the pup out to a local trail. It's pretty clear I am a huge fan of this perspective when there are flowers on a trail
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
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