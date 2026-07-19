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Busy Day at the Marina by tina_mac
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Busy Day at the Marina

We had lunch downtown, got our gelato and walked the marina. There was a lot of excitement with the World Cup finals blasting from restaurants and a maker's market by the waterfront.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
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