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Heat Wave by tina_mac
Photo 4666

Heat Wave

We spent most of the day just trying to beat the heat...regulating the house temperature, leaving to go to a movie and other errands once it got too hot, and of course getting take-out for dinner. The joys of no air conditioning...
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
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