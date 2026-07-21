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Photo 4666
Heat Wave
We spent most of the day just trying to beat the heat...regulating the house temperature, leaving to go to a movie and other errands once it got too hot, and of course getting take-out for dinner. The joys of no air conditioning...
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Tina Mac
@tina_mac
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