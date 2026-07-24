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Photo 4669
A Walk at the Park
My husband took the day off and it was a beautiful, warm, sunny day. We took the dog and our oldest out to walk the bay and beach parks nearby. We saw so much wildlife, including deer, frogs, turtles, fish, and a heron.
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Tina Mac
@tina_mac
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