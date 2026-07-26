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The Forest by tina_mac
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The Forest

When he asks to go on a hike, the answer is always YES!
Also watched The Odyssey movie with hubby today...SO good. The best movie I have seen in a very long time.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
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