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Visit Day by tina_mac
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Visit Day

Today's college visit to a coastal university coincided with a fairly low tide, so of course we took advantage of that. We also visited the historic district and had lunch downtown. And of course the tour was great.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
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