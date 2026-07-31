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Pop-up Miniature Golf by tina_mac
Photo 4677

Pop-up Miniature Golf

A park downtown has a pop-up miniature golf course this summer, each hole designed by a local artist. This one, designed after a pinball machine, was my favorite.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
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