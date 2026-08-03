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Day at the Lake by tina_mac
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Day at the Lake

The smoke is starting to roll in, so it was important to me for us to go out and enjoy the outdoors before we were stuck indoors.
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
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