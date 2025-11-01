Playing with trees by tinab517
1 / 365

Playing with trees

I won the quilt blocks at a Christmas party last year. I have to make a quilt out of my winnings to bring to this year’s Christmas party. That time is quickly approaching and I have to get it done!
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

Tina Bass

@tinab517
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact