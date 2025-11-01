Sign up
1 / 365
Playing with trees
I won the quilt blocks at a Christmas party last year. I have to make a quilt out of my winnings to bring to this year’s Christmas party. That time is quickly approaching and I have to get it done!
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
Tina Bass
@tinab517
365
iPhone 15 Pro
1st November 2025 3:00pm
#christmastrees
,
#quiltblocks
