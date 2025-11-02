Previous
OOPS! by tinab517
2 / 365

OOPS!

I needed to appliqué this block to a background fabric. As I was cutting the background fabric to the correct size, I cut right through the EPP. I didn’t realize this EPP was under the fabric I was cutting with my rotary cutter. Oops!
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Tina Bass

@tinab517
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact