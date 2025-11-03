Previous
Go Rockets! by tinab517
Go Rockets!

In my opinion, this game is always more fun to watch in person vs watching it on TV. The Houston Rockets hosted the Dallas Mavericks tonight. The score was close all night which keeps the game exciting. Final score 102-110.
