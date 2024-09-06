Previous
Jason and Miri by tindosolarpanels
Jason and Miri

Jason & Miri dropped by our stand at the @royaladelaideshow to share the news they’ll be officially joining the Tindo family.

After researching their options and working with Tindo energy consultant Shane, the happy couple will be installing their new Tindo System next week.

Thanks for stopping by and if you’re part of the Tindo family or want to join, come see us in the Jubilee Pavilion.
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Glenn Morelli

@tindosolarpanels
Owner & Director at TINDO Solar and Solar Rental Company
