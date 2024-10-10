Amazing job by the engineering team to create such a beautiful product to last the distance! Introducing the Walara Series solar panels - a game-changer! ☀️💪 It’s awesome to see Aussie-made innovation leading the way.
🇦🇺 Australian Made at our manufacturing plant in SA.
🔎 Zero defect manufacturing process to ensure high performance.
🌤 Durable for all seasons and developed for longevity.
💡 Power and value combined to offer customers a unique solar solution.
☀ An Australian first solar panel made using n-type cell chemistry.
📱 Available for orders now + CEC approved.