Australia-Vietnam Summit

It was a privilege to take part in the Australia-Vietnam Green Economy Summit, where the focus was on the essential role of supply chains in reducing carbon emissions, with Tindo Solar playing a key part in Vietnam’s shift towards sustainability. Vietnam’s rapid economic growth presents a dynamic landscape for green initiatives, and Tindo is proud to mark a significant milestone—five years of exporting to Vietnam, with another successful shipment in Q1 of 2024.



Since 2019, Tindo has forged strong relationships with Vietnamese customers by consistently meeting their demand for premium #AustralianMade solar products. These efforts not only support Vietnam's sustainable development but also bolster Australia's economic growth, highlighting the mutually beneficial impact of collaboration between the two nations.



A special thanks to Asialink and Climateworks Centre, in partnership with the Australian Government, for organizing this meaningful summit. The insightful discussions reinforced two key takeaways—the deepening ties between Australia and Vietnam, and the vast potential for bilateral trade that drives both economic success and shared emissions reduction goals.



#AustraliaVietnamSummit #Decarbonisation #AustralianExports

