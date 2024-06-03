Tindo Solar and the Climate of Change Minister

We were thrilled to welcome Minister for Climate Change and Energy, The Hon Chris Bowen MP, and Member for Makin, Tony Zappia, to Tindo Solar today. It was a fantastic opportunity for them to meet our incredible team and see firsthand how our top-quality #AustralianMade solar panels come to life.



During their visit, they got an inside look at our innovative manufacturing process and the passionate people driving the brand forward. We also discussed our exciting plans for a proposed Gigafactory, which would have the capacity to produce up to 1GW of premium solar panels annually.



With this vision in mind, we believe the #futuremadeinAustralia is looking brighter than ever!