Great Day at Tindo Solar

We had an amazing day at Tindo Solar celebrating World Environment Day alongside the talented team from SASVA! One of the day’s highlights was getting behind the wheel of their brand-new prototype solar race car—it was an absolute thrill! Supporting projects like this is a true privilege, and it's inspiring to see the innovative ways solar technology is being pushed to new limits.



At Tindo, we're all about fostering solar innovation and it was incredible to see the passion and ingenuity from the SASVA team up close. Days like these remind us why we're so committed to creating a cleaner, more sustainable future.



#WorldEnvironmentDay